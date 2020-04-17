Ronda Rousey Knocks out Hulk Hogan Doll After 'Ungrateful Fans' Left 'Outraged' Over Latest Interview

✖

Ronda Rousey decided to take out her frustrations on a Hulk Hogan doll. Earlier this week, the former UFC and WWE women's champion went to Instagram to punch a Hogan doll, and she also gave it a flying elbow. The reason Rousey took out the Hogan doll was to respond to fans attacking her for her comments in a recent interview.

In the Instagram post, Rousey wrote: "Goodnight #ROWDYONES and jabronie marks without a life that don't know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot, marks. This was a quote originally Hogan, and he responded to Rousey's post. He showed his support for Rousey, who was called out for attacking the fans when she was asked about returning to WWE on Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast.

"If I did all of the live shows, I was only home a day and a half a week. It was just not worth it for my family because we were eliminating all of our expenses and living this lifestyle, we didn’t need it. We didn' t need the money," Rousey said. "So it's just like … what am I doing it for if I'm not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?"

And when it comes to the in-ring action, Rousey wrote: "I love the WWE. I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room," she said. "Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love choreography. I love acting. I love theatre. Live theater and some of the last forms of live theatre. But, I was doing basically part-time and I was away from home 200 days out of the year."

When Rousey noticed fans and WWE Superstars going after her for the comments, she doubled down on her remarks. She wrote on Twitter: "Anyone who is outraged by me calling pro wrestling 'fake fights for fun' have never been in a REAL fight. While you all are tip toeing around bruising some pro wrestlers' huge soft egos - no one is thinking about all the REAL fighters you're insulting when pretending pro wrestling is somehow on the same level of realism," Rousey wrote on Twitter. "Yes, I understand, wrestling 300 days a year for years on end is incredibly tough on the body and a difficult profession - but do you know what would happen if you got in 300 REAL fights in a year? You would be dead."