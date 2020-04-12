Ronda Rousey’s ‘Fake’ Fighting Comments About WWE Has Fans, Wrestlers Livid

Former UFC and WWE star Ronda Rousey made a statement on social media recently that fired up fans of combat sports. She said that professional wrestling is "fake fighting for fun" and that it's not on the same level of realism as other fights. However, she did say that wrestling can take a toll on the performers due to them entering the ring so many times each year. "Anyone who is outraged by me calling pro wrestling 'fake fights for fun' have never been in a REAL fight. While you all are tip toeing around bruising some pro wrestlers' huge soft egos - no one is thinking about all the REAL fighters you're insulting when pretending pro wrestling is somehow on the same level of realism," Rousey wrote on Twitter. "Yes, I understand, wrestling 300 days a year for years on end is incredibly tough on the body and a difficult profession - but do you know what would happen if you got in 300 REAL fights in a year? You would be dead." With these comments, Rousey sparked a massive reaction on social media. Wrestling fans, in particular, were very angry at her and wanted to bring up her past failures in the UFC. Others just wanted to ask her to "show respect" for Rowdy Roddy Piper and those professional wrestlers that have passed away in recent years.

All these fans complaining, when you’re just being a great heel.... pic.twitter.com/RLDB7MbhG7 — Jake (@TheWrazzlinKid) April 11, 2020 What was the purpose of Rousey's tweet about professional wrestling? Some felt she was just trying to rile up WWE fans after they booed her. Others felt that she was just having fun at their expense. In fact, there were several users on social media that believed she was just being a villain to the wrestling world.

Goodnight #ROWDYONES and jabronie marks without a life that don't know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot,marks pic.twitter.com/hoif5DEGM8 — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 12, 2020 In an effort to add visualization to her comments, Rousey posted a short video on Twitter. This clip showed her fake punching what appeared to be a Hulk Hogan stuffed doll. She then tossed it onto the bed before running and using an elbow drop to inflict damage. There were many questions about the comment, but it was later revealed to be an old tweet from Hogan.

U can’t fight in a real fight anyway or wrestle pic.twitter.com/ohxyPF8rzC — fahim (@fahim_0611) April 11, 2020 One common response to Rousey came in the form of old UFC clips. Several fans wanted to point out how she ended her MMA career with losses. Of course, this led to arguments about her previous bantamweight championship and six title defenses. They also frequently mentioned that Rousey is the first female to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

I don’t think anyone is that ignorant in 2020 to believe pro wrestling is equivalent to "real" fighting. I think they are taking issue to your disrespect of how you describe it. — The WWE Podcast (@The_WWE_Podcast) April 12, 2020 Many WWE fans were very angry about what Rousey said about sports-entertainment, but others had different issues. They just didn't like how she described professional wrestling. In their opinion, she needed to show some more respect. There was no reason to "talk down" to fans.

Then go back to the real Fight as you call it and Never Come back to the Fake Fight ! — Muhammad Hussein (@Mhussein9911) April 11, 2020 With Rousey firing up users on Twitter, they had several responses. Some wanted to comment about her fighting history in the UFC while others simply believed that she was riling them up as part of an act. A vocal minority of fans didn't care about the intent behind her messages. They just wanted Rousey to go away and never come back to professional wrestling.

Yeah, i guess Steve Austin almost being paralyzed in the middle of the ring was "fake" or Edge having to retire due to a broken neck was "fake", yes it's pre-determined but wrestling is far from fake.. — John Kilminster (@JKilminster8) April 11, 2020 If the fights are fake, why are the injuries real? There have been several professional wrestlers that have been forced to end their careers due to issues in the ring. Daniel Bryan, in particular, is uncertain about his future in professional wrestling due to recent injuries. With these dangers ending careers, there are fans that want to know Rousey's opinion on the situation.