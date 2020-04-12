Ronda Rousey Doubles Down on WWE Criticism With Scathing 'Fake' Fighting Post

Ronda Rousey has angered WWE fans with her comments earlier in the week and now she's angered many in WWE's women's locker room after a follow-up on Twitter calling professional wrestling "fake." It calls into question her potential return in the company and just how serious fans should take the comments.

During an appearance on Steve O's Wild Ride podcast, Rousey opened up about her time in WWE, a possible return, and the fans. The comments did not go over well. After some backlash, the former UFC standout posted a message on social media that stoked the outrage.

"Anyone who is outraged by me calling pro wrestling 'fake fights for fun' have never been in a REAL fight. While you all are tip toeing around bruising some pro wrestlers' huge soft egos - no one is thinking about all the REAL fighters you're insulting when pretending pro wrestling is somehow on the same level of realism," Rousey wrote on Twitter. "Yes, I understand, wrestling 300 days a year for years on end is incredibly tough on the body and a difficult profession - but do you know what would happen if you got in 300 REAL fights in a year? You would be dead."

Rousey mentioned the toll the road can take on performers in her initial comments, telling the Jackass star that the life was not something she needed going forward.

"If I did all of the live shows, I was only home a day and a half a week. It was just not worth it for my family because we were eliminating all of our expenses and living this lifestyle, we didn’t need it. We didn' t need the money," Rousey said. "So it's just like … what am I doing it for if I'm not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?"

"I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, 'F— these fans, dude,'" Rousey continued. "My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, 'Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I'm gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I'm going f—ing home!' And that was basically it."

The comments struck a nerve with fans but struck an even bigger nerve with some of the female superstars WWE features, including monster heel Nia Jax. The superstar slammed Rousey's in-ring talents and laid out her plans if the UFC star ever returns.

"I can’t wait for Ronda 2 one day return 2 WWE. Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring, which is the ONLY way for Ronda 2 look good in the ring w/me. I’ll risk my job 2 go down in history as the one from this biz that knocked her the F**K out!" Jax wrote on Twitter.

Others joined in too, sharing similar comments about the MMA star and her run in WWE. Could this be a storyline work by Rousey, prepping for a potential return as a heel in the company, or is it the hard truth of it all?