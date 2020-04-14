Alexa Bliss Addresses Ronda Rousey's Comments on WWE: 'Limit the Use of F-Word'

✖

Ronda Rousey got the WWE Universe fired up with her comments this past weekend. One of the things the former WWE Women's Champion said was pro wrestling involves "fake fighting," and five-time WWE Women's Champion Alex Bliss responded with a tweet that showed a clip of her documentary. Bliss was out for nearly a year due to an injury, and she was not sure if she was going to be able to wrestle again. Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports talked to Bliss about Rousey's comments, and she just has one issue with her.

"I'll just start by saying I like Ronda," Bliss said. "We've always gotten along, I have a lot of respect for her and what she does and what she's been through. What she does in MMA and UFC, I've always been super supportive and everything like that. It was just the use of the word 'fake.' Especially because we welcomed Ronda with open arms. We all wanted to see her succeed, and whenever we would have a match, we would respect her UFC background and respect how she did certain things. We wanted to make an amazing story with amazing matches while meshing both styles of WWE and UFC together. I thought every girl that worked with her did an amazing job of that."

Bliss' documentary, which can be seen on the WWE Network, talks about the concussions she suffered, and she wasn't sure if she was going to be medically cleared to wrestle. While what happens in the ring is pre-determined, Bliss thinks Rousey's comments are a slap in the face to the talent and the fans.

"When you kind of bash the fans who were always really supportive and say what we do is fake, it's kind of disrespectful when we were so respectful of what she did coming in and we were respectful of her in WWE. Everyone was willing to help her succeed, you know? She did a lot for us, but we also did a lot for her. A lot of bodies laid on the path she walked on. So, to say what we do is fake is really unfair. Yes, the finish is scripted, we say that; it's protagonist, antagonist and conflict resolution. It's a story we're telling. My whole thing is ... if she comes back to WWE? Great. We would all love to work with her again, I'm sure. Just limit the use of the 'F-word.'"

There has been speculation about Rousey's comments being scripted, as she's looking to return to WWE very soon. However, it's not common for WWE to have a storyline be about "fake fighting," and based on Bliss' comments, it's likely Rousey was being very serious.