Dallas Cowboys Refuse to Delay Season Ticket Payments Despite Coronavirus Crisis

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to concerns that the upcoming NFL season will be delayed. It has also forced many onto unemployment due to countless businesses shutting down due to health and safety concerns. Many NFL teams have responded by delaying the due date for season ticket payments, but the Dallas Cowboys are not among this group.

According to the Fort-Worth Star-Telegram, the team sent a letter to season ticket holders informing them that the annual May 1 due date remains. The New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Redskins, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, and Arizona Cardinals have all altered the payment due dates. Some teams are using dates between May and September, but the Jets and Eagles are keeping the due date open-ended.

"As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, we want to assure you that we are here to support you. Please contact us if you need to discuss your invoice," the email read while saying that other options will be considered for those with economic hardships.

The Cowboys' email states that the organization has the full expectation of playing the entire season with fans in attendance. They also "understand your concerns" and want to specifically reiterate the team's policies about canceled games or postponement.

"If a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending (for example, if a public authority restricts gatherings to no more than a small number of people), and you are a Season Ticket Holder, you will receive a pro-rata refund of your season ticket purchase price for any impacted games, or the option to credit that amount toward future playoff or regular season full season tickets for the 2021 season," the email states. This is a similar policy used by teams across the league. Although others have delayed their due dates.

There were some fans upset with this decision and said that "this is why Jerry Jones is the richest owner in pro sports." Others, however, were not surprised. They had been anticipating this decision from the Cowboys, as well as the other teams that have not delayed the payment schedule.

"As a season ticket holder I don't have an issue with this. Cowboys tickets are a luxury, so is Ranger tickets and Mavericks tickets. Are those teams giving refunds yet? I have Ranger tickets and no word on those. Does anyone know?" one Twitter user asked after receiving their invoice.

The NFL season is not guaranteed to take place, but the Cowboys are moving forward with the expectation that AT&T Stadium will be full of fans on the opening Sunday of the season. Changes could be made in the coming weeks, but the team will currently use the May 1 payment due date.

(Photo Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)