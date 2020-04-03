'Tiger King': Brewers' Christian Yelich Reveals Unsettling Face Mashup With Joe Exotic

✖

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has become a very successful docuseries for Netflix, and it has led to athletes getting in on the fun. Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich, who was named National League MVP in 2018, seems to be a huge fan of the show based on his latest Instagram post. Yelich shared a mashup photo of him and Joe Exotic, one of the stars of the show, and it led to some very interesting reactions.

In the caption, Yelich wrote, "Let's get Exotic #TigerKing." With nearly the entire country on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yelich is one of the many people who have consumed Tiger King. But Yelich fans weren't impressed with his new post, with one fan writing, "I literally HATE HATE HATE this."

"Day 1234456677 without baseball," another fan wrote.

"Dang you’re bored lol" another fan added.

Yelich could be bored, but it's clear he's all about Joe Exotic. The show focuses on a few zoo owners including Joe Exotic who was the owner of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma. He's now serving a 22-year prison sentence on animal cruelty charges and plotting to kill Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida who is also featured on the show. Jeff Lowe is the owner of the Joe Exotic's park and he called him a "monster" when he was talking about the show.

"I will always believe that our biggest contribution to the animal kingdom was helping the feds take down monsters like Joe Exotic and Tim Stark," Lowe said in a now-deleted Facebook post. No zoo we ever build will have the positive impact of taking out the nation's largest tiger cub traffickers. Thank you all for your continued support. Lauren and I are forging on, everyday to complete a new facility that can provide out animals with more space, far away from 'The Curse of Joe Exotic.'"

Yelich doesn't have to worry about any of that, as his focus is on getting back on the field, and getting the Brewers to the World Series. In 2018, Yelich batted .326 with 36 home runs and 110 RBI's in 147 games. Last year, Yelich played in 130 games, but he hit 44 home runs drove in 97 runs and he posted a .329 batting average.