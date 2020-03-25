'Tiger King': Netflix's Newest True Crime Series Drives Social Media Wild

Netflix recently rolled out its newest true crime series, Tiger King, which documents the world of big cat enthusiasts, and is is driving social media users wild. Focusing mainly on notorious big cat zoo owner Joe Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage), Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness follows the bizarre and nearly-unfathomable story of hatred, betrayal and revenge that led to Exotic's incarceration, as well as his country music career, and his attempts to run for both president of the United States and governor of Oklahoma.

The show debuted on March 20, and Twitter users have since been going crazy for it. "You know a documentary is absolute insanity when actual footage of an individual getting their entire forearm ripped off by a tiger is the least talked about event that transpired," one watcher tweeted, referring to a moment when one of Exotic's employees was mauled by a tiger.

"Anyways I watched all of Tiger King in one day and now I feel like I may have hallucinated it," someone else joked.

"When the most normal person in the show is the guy who inspired Scarface, you know you got something good. #TigerKing deserves every award possible - Oscar, Emmy, Pulitzer, all of them. Hell go ahead and give them the NBA championship. Just don’t cross Carole," one other user quipped.

new york’s hottest club is TIGER KING. it has everything: mullets, murder, 187 exotic big cats, trashy roadside zoos, amputees, animal print underwear... gay polygamy, cults, tiger country music...and at the center of it all is the star of the show, a man named “Joe Exotic” pic.twitter.com/OLuIvgwPkb — miss vanjie (@nosnawsyma) March 25, 2020

Scroll down to see more viewer reactions to Tiger King.