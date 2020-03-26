'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness': How to Watch

Social media is going wild over the newest true crime documentary to become the latest binge-worthy series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, and for those who haven’t yet watched, doing so is easy. The seven-part series debuted as a Netflix original on Friday, March 20, meaning that it is only available for streaming to Netflix subscribers.

Thankfully, for those hoping to join in on the craze but not willing to commit to a new subscription service, Netflix offers a free one-month trial period for eligible customers. To sign up, would-be subscribers simply need to head over to Netflix.com, choose a plan and a payment option, and enter the requested info. Although payment info is needed to sing up for the trial, the subscription can easily be canceled at any time before the end of the trial period, thus preventing future charges.

The trial will allow new subscribers access to the streaming platform's entire catalogue of content, including Tiger King.

From the producers behind the streaming service's FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, the series tells the truly bizarre story of the feud between Joe Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage), the self-proclaimed "Tiger King" who ran a roadside zoo in Oklahoma, and Carole Baskin, who runs a big cat sanctuary in Florida.

"Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo," an official synopsis for the series reads. "Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner."

"But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe's arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner," it adds.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is currently available for streaming on Netflix.