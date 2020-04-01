Antonio Brown Spotted Working out With Ravens Players Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown

✖

The NFL is in the midst of the offseason and people around the world are being told to remain at home in self-quarantine. This did not prevent Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson from throwing passes to his wide receiver, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. The pair also worked out with free agent Antonio Brown, who just happens to be Hollywood's cousin.

The former New England Patriots receiver posted several videos on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, showing himself running routes and catching passes. This is nothing new for those that follow Brown on social media, but the aspect that particularly drew attention was that the defending MVP was the one throwing passes. This led to rumors that the two young Ravens stars were openly campaigning for Brown to join the roster ahead of the 2020 campaign. Jackson also added fuel to the fire when he retweeted a photo of the three players and added a purple smiling devil face emoji.

"STAY AWAY FROM LAMAR," one fan wrote on Twitter after seeing this photo surface. There are many that really do not want Brown to join the Ravens and are concerned that he may have a negative effect on the defending MVP. This was made clear by the various comments about the "circus being in town."

Other fans were in favor of this potential roster addition and called for the Ravens to add Brown as soon as possible. "AB come to the Ravens," one fan wrote after seeing the photo surface on Twitter.

Brown only appeared in one game during the 2020 season. He was a member of the New England Patriots in Week 2, catching four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown. He was released days later due to allegations of rape, as well as a report coming out that he sent "threatening texts" to one of his accusers.

In the months since his release, Brown has been drawing attention for a variety of reasons. He released several rap songs, evicted his girlfriend from his house before later proposing to her, and he streamed several altercations with police officers on his Instagram account.

Brown has since been quieter on social media, outside of conducting an online feud with YouTuber Logan Paul. He has reportedly been training at his gym, 84/7 Fitness, in pursuit of an NFL comeback. He wants to play in the league again, preferably with Tom Brady.

Whether this comeback takes place is unknown, but Brown is working out with several players in pursuit of making this comeback happen. Jackson and Hollywood both appear to be in favor of Brown joining the team for the 2020 season, but this decision will have to be made by head coach John Harbaugh, general manager Eric DeCosta, and owner Steve Bisciotti.

(Photo Credit: Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)