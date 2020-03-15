Antonio Brown Proposes to Girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss After Reconciling

Antonio Brown and the mother of his three children, Chelsie Kyriss, publicly feuded in recent months, but the pair have since reconciled. Now Brown has taken the relationship to the next level. He revealed that he has proposed.

The free-agent wide receiver posted a video on his Instagram Stories that showed him rubbing Kyriss' back. He wrote "I just proposed @chelsie" to provide some context. Brown and Kyriss reportedly got back together during the week of the Super Bowl after several contentious interactions in front of his home. Brown live-streamed these altercations in front of his home on Instagram Live.

After putting his baby mother out, calling the police on her for taking their kids to school in a car he bought her and throwing a bag of candy d*cks at her in front of the police, Antonio Brown just proposed to her. pic.twitter.com/hlw5lUMrv3 — PopGlitz.co (@PopGlitz1) March 12, 2020

"Not even in f—ing Universal Studios you'll have a ride like this lol," one Twitter user wrote after hearing the news.

There were several individuals on social media that were slightly confused after seeing that Brown had proposed. They were surprised that Kyriss had said yes and that the couple was back together after their public feud.

In one specific incident, Brown showed himself throwing a bag of explicit gummies at her while calling her names. Per TMZ, he also claimed that Kyriss has tried to steal one of his cars.

Despite these public altercations, Kyriss still penned a message to Brown on Instagram that wished the best for him. She also called for him to get mental health treatment in order to become the best father possible for their children.

"Over the last few years I have stood at the side of my children's father Antonio Brown and watched the rise and fall of an incredible man and athlete," Kyriss wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "Our children and I have distanced ourselves from him and our former home."

"Although we have parted ways I wish nothing but the best for him. Unfortunately, it seems Antonio has made questionable choices and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him. At this point the boys and I are working on building a new life free from any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors."

Months after their split, Brown and Kyriss are back together and appear to have even bigger plans for the future. Fans of the former New England Patriots wide receiver are now anticipating a wedding ceremony that will be streamed live on Instagram.

(Photo Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty)