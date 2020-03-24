Cam Newton Revealed 'Warrior' Photos Just Ahead of Panthers Release

The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday afternoon, bringing an end to the long-running rumors about his future. He will now search for a new opportunity with another team. Hours prior to his release, however, Newton showed that he was putting in considerable work with a series of photos and videos on Instagram while referring to himself as a "warrior."

The former first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft took to social media and showed that he is working toward a comeback in 2020. He showed himself on a StairMaster and dripping sweat. Posts of his workouts have been very common throughout his recovery from a Lisfranc injury, and this latest update fit with that theme. Newton also referenced the number of days that he has put in while working his way back.

"When you are a WARRIOR in battle.... you never count the days battled, YOU JUST GET UP EVERYDAY AND FIGHT!!" Newton wrote in the caption of his photo. As evidence of this fight, Newton focused on the amount of sweat accumulating on his exercise equipment.

The former league MVP will have to prove that he is a warrior as he looks for his new opportunity in the NFL. Prior to his release, there were reports that the Panthers were attempting to trade Newton to either the Chicago Bears or the Los Angeles Chargers, two teams that are believed to be in need of a new option under center.

These potential trades did not materialize, leaving Newton as a free agent. He is expected to have some suitors, such as the New England Patriots, but that is yet to be determined. For now, he will simply focus on proving that he is fully recovered and ready to lead a team to the playoffs.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Newton underwent a physical in Atlanta on Monday. He reportedly passed and is fully healthy. A source also told Schefter that Newton's foot and shoulder are "checking out well and he is hungrier than ever and eager for the next opportunity."

Newton leaves the Panthers as the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards (29,041), passing touchdowns (182), pass attempts (3,980), pass completions (2,371), 300-yard passing games (19), rushing touchdowns (58), and wins by a quarterback (68). He also won league MVP in 2015 and took the organization to Super Bowl 50, ultimately losing to the Denver Broncos.

(Photo Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)