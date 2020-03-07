Cam Newton: See All His Latest Workout Snaps Amid Lisfranc Injury Recovery

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has not been on the field since Week 2 of the NFL season due to a Lisfranc injury. He was placed on Injured Reserve and was replaced by backup Kyle Allen. Following his mid-December surgery, Newton has since been recovering in anticipation of the 2020 season. These efforts have been thoroughly documented on social media by the 2015 league MVP. Newton has posted a considerable number of videos and photos that show him putting in the work to get back to full health. Newton has not simply been limited to the trainer's room throughout his recovery process. He has put in extensive work in his home gym and has also frequently been in the pool for some low-resistance aquatic workouts. While there are questions about Newton's future with the Panthers, the fans are simply happy to see him putting in work on a daily basis. They want him back on the field and making plays with both his arm and his legs. Seeing his posts on social media provides a glimpse of hope for these fans.

Throwing

While the majority of workouts have taken place at the pool, Newton has pursued his recovery in other locations. He has been in the gym and at his house. Additionally, Newton recently returned to the field. He was throwing once again as part of his training. Although he was still being very cautious with his feet during these drills.

Cardio

With a foot injury derailing his season, Newton could not incorporate cardio into his recovery using traditional methods. Jogging was out of the question in the immediate aftermath of his surgery. In order to work on his endurance, Newton used a rowing machine and battle ropes. Using this exercise equipment can help with this process, and it can help protect Newton's foot.

Footwork

Newton's feet are a big part of his game, and he has used them to help him score 58 rushing touchdowns in his career. However, the Lisfranc injury took away this aspect of his game during the 2019 season. Since undergoing surgery, Newton has been working to get his foot back to full health. Part of this process is going through drills with his trainer.

Uncomfortable

Newton knows that his future with the Carolina Panthers is uncertain, but he is comfortable with that fact. As he expressed during an NSFW video on Instagram, Newton is "comfortable with being uncomfortable." The former first overall pick made this proclamation while working on his planking skills. He was strengthening his core while also seemingly expressing some frustration.

Team Facility

Newton may not know if he is going to be a member of the Carolina Panthers at the start of the new league year on March 18, but he is operating as if he will be back with the team in 2020. He has even been getting in some work at the team facility while recovering from the Lisfranc injury. Newton posted several videos on social media that showed him taking advantage of the equipment in Charlotte. He was doing some aggressive medicine ball slams, some step-ups with resistance, and some dumbbell work.

Different Work

Newton is not the only person putting in work in the gym or at the pool, but he wants to make something clear. His work is different than "your work." He proclaimed this with a recent post on social media. The quarterback posted a video that showed him dripping sweat while seemingly walking on a treadmill. He had clearly put in effort throughout his workout and was "leaving DNA" as he wrote in the caption.