Vanessa Bryant Makes Request to Judge Regarding Youngest Daughter Capri

Vanessa Bryant is making sure her and Kobe Bryant's youngest daughter will be protected by her late husband's trust. Bryant, 37, filed legal documents seeking to add Capri, 8 months, to the legal trust established by the Los Angeles Lakers legend to provide for his family in the event of his death.

The trust was first created in 2003 and amended several times over the years, usually after each of their children was born, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. However, it was last legally amended in 2017. The couple had not yet added their infant daughter to the trust before Kobe's sudden death in a helicopter crash that also killed their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. Bryant is now correcting the oversight by requesting a court order to include their daughter.

Court documents show that each of Bryant and Kobe's other children, 17-year-old Natalia and 3-year-old Bianka, are "entitled to discretionary distributions of income and principal" during Vanessa's lifetime. The couple's children will then receive the remaining amount upon Bryant's death, per the terms of the trust.

Less than a month removed from the public celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna, Bryant is also in the midst of a wrongful death lawsuit, which she filed against Island Express, the company that owns the helicopter that crashed on Jan. 26, killing all on board.

Last month, Bryant also shared a statement from her attorney in response to reports that Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies took pictures of the crash site and shared them among themselves.

"Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site," the statement from Bryant's attorney, Gary Robb, read. "Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff's office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers."

According to Robb, Bryant wanted to "protect the dignity" of all victims of the crash. In addition to Kobe and Gianna, the other victims were John and Kerri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa; Christina Mauser; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton; and pilot Ara Zobayan.