NFL Scouting Combine: South Florida's Mitchell Wilcox Gets Drilled in the Face, and Social Media Erupts with Jokes

Mitchell Wilcox isn't a household name at the NFL Scouting Combine. Hailing from the University of South Florida, Wilcox is projected to be a late-round selection, perhaps somewhere between the fifth and seventh rounds.

On Thursday, however, Wilcox grabbed some headlines, although not in the way he would have envisioned. While breaking into a route during a catching drill, otherwise known as the Gauntlet Drill, Wilcox misjudged an incoming ball and watched it go directly into his face.

Poor Mitchell Wilcox from USF... pic.twitter.com/On1Ak75mjE — JWack (@JaredWackerlyFF) February 27, 2020

Wilcox then found himself at the center of many jokes on social media.

"For anyone who ever said they had a horrible job interview, Mr. Wilcox has you beat," one user posted on Twitter.

Another wrote, "Well, we know that Mitchell Wilcox has a good chin if he ever wanted to slip on the boxing trunks."

.@LanceZierlein’s bio on Mitchell Wilcox: “Struggles getting hands catch-ready when throws are on top of him” Yeah, checks out. Good work Lance! pic.twitter.com/4IGm5I32nV — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) February 27, 2020

The combine hasn't done any favors for Wilcox, either. He hasn't exactly excelled during any of the drills, as one user noted.

"USF TE Mitchell Wilcox looks really bad today," the tweet read. "Didn’t run well, took a head shot in the guantlet, he’s dropping passes, man, it’s been a day to forget for him."

At South Florida, Wilcox totaled 350 yards with five touchdowns on 28 receptions.

The NFL Scouting Combine kicked off on Thursday and runs until Sunday. The first three nights will go from 4 p.m. ET until 11 p.m. On Sunday, the drills will go from 2-7 p.m. ET.

Among the most notable names not to participate in the on-field activities are LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow, and Ohio State defensive end, Chase Young. Both guys opted to skip the drills in favor of preparing for their program's Pro Days in March for their one and only shot at working out in front of NFL scouts.

Stealing the headlines from all of the prospects has been Tom Brady. The impending free agent has reportedly had his agent speak with a few teams around the league this week in preparation for when he hits the open market on March 18 for the first time in his 20-year career.