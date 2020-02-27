NFL Scouting Combine: Joe Burrow, Chase Young Won't Participate in Drills Despite Being Projected Top Two Picks

The NFL Combine will kick off on Thursday when the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends take the field. There will be a notable absentee, however, as LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will not be participating in any of the drills despite being the projected top pick in April's NFL Draft. The consensus No. 2 selection, defensive end Chase Young, also will not be doing any of the on-field workouts.

Burrow made the announcement two days prior that he would not be throwing.

"Just so everyone knows, I am not going to throw. I am not going to work out," Burrow said to the press. “I didn’t think I’d be able to put my best foot forward here, so I wanted to wait until Pro Day.”

#LSU QB Joe Burrow makes it official, saying at his news conference that, "I’m not gonna throw. I’m not gonna work out.” … So the top 2 prospects — Burrow and Chase Young — both won’t work out at the Combine. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2020

The Heisman winner will put his skills front-and-center when LSU holds its draft workouts in March. It's no secret he has the talent to make a smooth transition to the NFL after throwing for over 5,600 yards while setting the FBS single-season record with 60 touchdown passes. He also led the Tigers to a national championship.

Meanwhile, Young, whose Ohio State squad fell short to to Clemson in the college football playoffs, had the same announcement when he revealed on Monday he would not partake in any drills, including the 40-yard dash. He will be in attendance for interviews with interested teams.

Ohio St. DE Chase Young will not work out at this week’s combine, but will be there for interviews and medical testing, per source. He will participate in position drills at the Ohio State pro day. He is fully healthy and ready to impress front offices. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 24, 2020

With Burrow and Young skipping the workouts, it continues the trend of top prospects making the business decision of avoiding any injury-risk where possible leading into the draft. Last year's No. 1 overall pick, Kyler Murray, did not throw at the combine.

While the top two picks are the headliners who won't be participating, there are a handful of other notable names who won't be performing on the field. That includes Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is recovering from a hip injury, and a trio of LSU players in K'Lavon Chaisson, Grant Delpit and Thaddeus Moss.