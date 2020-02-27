Joe Biden Sends Encouragement to Vanessa Bryant Following Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life

Former Vice President Joe Biden sent love and encouragement to Vanessa Bryant as she mourned the loss of husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna at their public celebration of life Monday. Nearly a month after the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his daughter were killed alongside seven other victims in a helicopter crash, the world came together to remember the father-daughter duo's legacy, and Biden was no different.

Vanessa, I'm keeping you in my prayers today. Grief is a heavy burden to bear — especially with the eyes of the world watching. But there will come a day, I promise you, when the memory of Kobe and Gianna will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye. https://t.co/CktM3D0XSm — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 24, 2020

Bryant herself gave a moving speech at the celebration of life, saying of her late husband, "He was mine. He was my everything. Kobe and I had been together since I was 17.5 years old. I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidante and his protector. He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words."

"He was the early bird and I was the night owl. I was fire and he was ice, and vice versa at times," she continued. "We balanced each other out. He would do anything for me. I have no idea how I deserved a man that loved and wanted me more than Kobe. He was charismatic, a gentleman. He was loving, adoring and romantic. He was truly the romantic one in our relationship."

Calling them both "two perfectly imperfect people making a beautiful family and raising our sweet and amazing girls," Vanessa revealed Kobe had recently told her he wanted to spend time together without the girls "because I'm his best friend first."

She added, "We never got the chance to do it. We were busy taking care of our girls and just doing our regular everyday responsibilities, but I'm thankful I have that recent text. It means so much to me. Kobe wanted us to renew our vows."

Bryant also paid tribute to Gianna.

"I miss her sweet kisses, her cleverness, her sarcasm, her wit and that adorable sly side smile followed with a grin and burst of laughter," she expressed. "Gigi was sunshine. She brightened up my day every day. I miss looking at her beautiful face. She was always so good, a rule follower. I knew I could always count on her to do the right thing."

"She was always, always, always considerate of others and their feelings," she continued. "She was a beautiful, kind, happy, silly, thoughtful and loving daughter and sister. She was so full of life, and had so much more to offer this world. I can't for the imagine life without her."

Prior to closing her speech, Bryant said, "We love you so much, Gigi. I will miss your sweet handmade cards, your sweet kisses, and your gorgeous smile. I miss you, all of you, every day. I love you."

Photo credit: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images