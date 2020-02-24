Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: Fans Heartbroken Over Vanessa Bryant's Final Words in Kobe and Gianna Eulogy

During the Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life memorial in Los Angeles, the late Lakers player's wife Vanessa issued a eulogy for Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and her her final words have fans heartbroken. On Jan. 26, Bryant and Gianna were killed in a tragic helicopter crash, along with seven other people. In her speech, Vanessa said, "God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together."

Vanessa Bryant made her first public remarks on Monday since the crash that killed her husband Kobe and their daughter, Gianna, last month. “God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other," she said. “He had to bring them home together.” https://t.co/AqPS42N6lN pic.twitter.com/x5NIxGUlf8 — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2020

"Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We're still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy," she added.

Vanessa's speech has had many Twitter users weeping, and we have collected a number of the reactions below.