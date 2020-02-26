Snoop Dogg Reveals He Reached out to Gayle King Following His Criticism of Her Kobe Bryant Comments

Snoop Dogg is setting the record straight regarding his feud with Gayle King. Earlier this month, the rapper was critical of King after she questioned Lisa Leslie over Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape allegations. After subsequently apologizing for his outburst, Snoop Dogg recently revealed on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk that he has reached out to King personally in order to further discuss the matter.

During his discussion on the Facebook Watch program, Snoop acknowledged that he did apologize to King via video message. Willow Smith, who appears on the show alongside her mother and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, asked the rapper if he had been in contact with King recently.

"No, but I've reached out through her friends, through her associates and I've even DM'd her, sending her a prayer, let her know I've apologized to her," Snoop responded. "Just doing all the things that I could do to just put my effort forward, you know what I'm saying, because I was wrong. I said I'd love to meet with you privately. That was my last line, just to make sure that it wasn't going to be watered down and diluted, where I can actually give her a hug, look in her eyes and talk to her like we're talking."

As a refresher, this whole matter began in early February after Snoop responded to King's interview with Leslie, during which she questioned the basketball player over whether the rape allegations against Bryant would affect his legacy, on Instagram.

"Let the family mourn in peace," Snoop Dogg said at one point on Instagram in a post that appears to have since been deleted. In response to the rapper's Instagram outburst, King issued a statement of her own via Instagram.

"I've been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant," King began. "I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I'd be extremely angry with me too. I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I am very angry."

"Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide ranging interview, totally taken out of context and when you see it that way, it's very jarring," she continued in her video. "It's jarring to me. I didn't even know anything about it. I started getting calls, 'What the hell are you doing? Why did you say this? What is happening?' I did not know what people were talking about."

Of course, as aforementioned, Snoop has since apologized for his inflammatory critiques of King.

"Had a talk with my momma," Snoop wrote on Instagram, captioning a video in which he also discussed the matter. "Two wrongs don't make it right. Time to heal, [Gayle King]. Peace [and] love. Praying for [you] and your family as well as Vanessa and the kids."