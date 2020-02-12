Kobe Bryant: Snoop Dogg Apologizes to Gayle King After Heated Comments to Controversial Interview

Snoop Dogg is trying to bury the hatchet with Gayle King. In a new video posted, the rapper unequivocally apologized to the journalist over his expletive-ridden rant spread across several posts, all of which came about after a clip of King asking WNBA star Lisa Leslie about the late Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape allegation. As he explains in the apology, it was based off raw emotions in the wake of Bryant's death, which he admitted was wrong.

"Had a talk with my momma," Snoop Dogg wrote in the caption. "Two wrongs don't make it right. Time to heal, [Gayle King]. Peace [and] love. Praying for [you] and your family as well as Vanessa and the kids."

The original string of posts from the rapper started in early February, the first with the caption "Let the family mourn in peace." The ones that followed included photos of Oprah Winfrey and her one-time spiritual healer who was sentenced to 19 years in prison for sex crimes. Later posts showed Winfrey with Harvey Weinstein, who's currently on trial for sex crimes, as well as a bewildering "free Bill Cosby" defense.

Snoop Dogg has previously clarified that he "didn't threaten" King, as well as attempted to walk back his remarks, though this marks the first sincere apology he's made over the matter.

King herself has spoken out about the lack of context in how the question was shown in a video she posted to Instagram on Feb. 6.

"I've been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant," King began. "I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I'd be extremely angry with me too. I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I am very angry."

"Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview, totally taken out of context and when you see it that way, it's very jarring," King continued. "It's jarring to me. I didn't even know anything about it. I started getting calls, 'What the hell are you doing? Why did you say this? What is happening?' I did not know what people were talking about."

Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven other victims near Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.