Snoop Dogg Fires Back at Gayle King With Multiple Posts Following Kobe Bryant Rape Questions: 'Let the Family Mourn in Peace'

Snoop Dogg is not a Gayle King fan. After the release of King's interview with Lisa Leslie where she asks questions about Kobe Bryant's rape allegations in 2003, Snoop Dogg sounded off on Instagram in a series of posts. In the first post, the hip hop legend sounded off on King in a video that has been viewed over 1.4 million times.

"Let the family mourn in peace," he said in the caption.

In another post, Snoop Dogg shared a screenshot of Oprah and her spiritual healer who was sentenced to 19 years in prison for sex crimes. Snoop Dogg wanted to know why King was all over Bryant but not the spiritual healer.

"We waiting," he wrote. "When. Or is it only blacks that y'all wanna interview and try and tarnish they reputation over accusations f— both you h— on behalf of the whole hood u b—s not with us.

The next three posts were King and Oprah with Harvey Weinstein. It has been reported over 80 women have made sexual abuse allegations against the former film producer. "We waiting Gayle," Snoop Dogg wrote. "When is that interview gonna air."

Snoop Dogg also said "free Bill Cosby" in one of the posts, which had Oprah with Weinstein smiling.

This all started when King interviewed Leslie for CBS This Morning and asked her if the allegations against Bryant hurt his legacy. Leslie said she never knew Bryant to be cruel or aggressive towards women.

It led to major backlash on social media and it led to King speaking out about it.

"I've been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant," King began. "I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I'd be extremely angry with me too. I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I am very angry."

"Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide ranging interview, totally taken out of context and when you see it that way, it's very jarring," King continued in her video. "It's jarring to me. I didn't even know anything about it. I started getting calls, 'What the hell are you doing? Why did you say this? What is happening?' I did not know what people were talking about."

Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven other victims on Jan. 26.