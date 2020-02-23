Snoop Dogg's Upcoming Appearance on 'Red Table Talk' Following Gayle King and Kobe Bryant Controversy Sparks Social Media Discussion

Social media has not yet reached a consensus on Snoop Dogg's upcoming appearance on Red Table Talk. The rapper is sitting down with Jada Pinkett Smith to discuss his fiery social media showdown with Gayle King in recent weeks, concerning the legacy of Kobe Bryant. Some want to hear Snoop out on the story, while others think he has said enough.

Snoop Dogg was not subtle in condemning CBS This Morning host Gayle King after she mentioned Kobe Bryant's 2001 sexual assault charge in an interview earlier this month. The rapper called out King in the harshest ways possible on social media, and fans were divided over the whole thing.

With a bit of time to cool off and a refreshed perspective, Snoop Dogg sat down for an interview on Smith's Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk. On Wednesday's episode, he will discuss the controversy at length. After a preview was published by PEOPLE over the weekend, fans are already buzzing about it.

"Snoop spoke for a lot of people (not everyone) that felt that way and it needed to be said. Shouldn't have to apologize for feeling how you feel just because media is ... hurt," one person wrote on Facebook.

"I stand behind snoop all day long. He was right for what he said and then He apologize the way he said it," added another. "Forget Jada if she can't understand that."

"Snoop you've apologized which is more than I would've done. Gayle was wrong and she still hasn't taken responsibility for it and apologized to Kobe's family and everyone she hurt. Jada please!!!" commented a third.

For many fans, it was less about what Snoop Dogg has to say at this point and more about getting an apology from King. However, King did issue an explanation on Instagram, explaining that the interview was edited for promotional videos without her knowledge. In the context of the full interview, she assured fans the question was more tasteful.

"As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times," she added in another statement given to the Associated Press afterwards. "I don’t always get it perfect but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity."

From the sound of it, Smith's intent in the interview is to bridge the gap between the two and show that there is no real animosity. In the preview, she said that she wanted to speak to Snoop Dogg "in the spirit of healing."

The full Red Table Talk interview goes up on Facebook Watch on Wednesday.