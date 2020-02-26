Ryan Newman Gets Standing Ovation From Roush Fenway Team Following Daytona 500 Crash, Hospitalization

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman showed his fans that he was up and about on Tuesday with a photo of him fishing. He took another excursion on Wednesday and met with some important people in his life. Newman headed over to Roush Fenway Racing to meet with the team behind his No. 6 Ford Mustang.

So we had a special visitor today. Great to see @RyanJNewman back at the shop and receiving a standing ovation by all! #RFRDriven 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/e4J6OShWJK — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 26, 2020

A series of photos surfaced on Twitter Wednesday that showed Newman smiling for the camera and giving a thumbs up. He also spoke with the employees of Roush Fenway and received a standing ovation.

The exact topics of conversation during the visit weren't revealed, but there were some NASCAR fans taking guesses on social media. The majority believed that Newman had expressed his gratitude once again for the car that helped save his life at the end of the Daytona 500.

"To see him back at the shop brings happy tears to my eyes..thank you..and thank you for building him a safe car...love you [Ryan Newman]..prayers for a speedy recovery Your smile is PRICELESS," one excited NASCAR fan wrote on Twitter. Others chimed in by joking about how Newman was actually wearing his shoes.

When he was released from Halifax Medical Center, the veteran NASCAR driver drew attention for his attire. He was wearing pants and a shirt, but he had only socks on. He wasn't wearing shoes. This led to many lighthearted jokes from his fans, as well as fellow driver, Corey LaJoie.

There was an obvious concern for his continuing recovery, but the fans were relieved that Newman was up and about. They honestly didn't care that he wasn't wearing shoes; the jokes just helped them relieve some stress.

One week removed from his hospital release, Newman is making considerable progress in his recovery. He has been able to get out and catch some fish and has been able to visit with his racing team. Will racing again be in his near future? The answer is unknown, but there were some fans expressing concern about Newman making a return too soon.

"It is so good to see Ryan out and about. It can only mean he is feeling better and as much as we want him back in action, please discourage him from coming back too soon. Love all you guys!" one NASCAR fan wrote on Wednesday.

Newman has expressed his desire to get back behind the wheel and compete for a Cup Series Championship during the 2020 season. Whether this happens remains to be seen, but the fans are just happy that he is up and visiting his team.

Photo Credit: Getty