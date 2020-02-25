Ryan Newman Breaks Social Media Silence After Daytona 500 Crash, and NASCAR Fans Love His Photo

Ryan Newman has been avoiding the spotlight since his wreck in the Daytona 500 and subsequent release from Halifax Medical Center, but he recently broke his social media silence. The veteran NASCAR driver posted a photo that showed him holding up a fish that he had caught. "Got a little therapy in yesterday," he wrote in the caption. Following the tweet, fans of Newman rejoiced. They have been very concerned about his well being following the wreck in the season-opening NASCAR race. Hearing that he had avoided any broken bones or internal injuries was relieving, but the fans were still worried about Newman's head injury. Seeing him out fishing, however, was a bright moment on Tuesday morning. Newman is clearly on the road to recovery and is able to enjoy his various hobbies away from the racing track. Whether they were commenting on the size of the fish or simply wishing that Newman will race again, the fans made it very clear that they were excited about him breaking his social media silence.

Race Time Nice fish Ryan, keep getting better and get back to the track we miss you — wayne (@wayne73925010) February 25, 2020 Fishing is an enjoyable way to spend the morning, but there were some users on Twitter that didn't want Newman to get too comfortable. Yes, they would prefer is he returns to full health; they just don't want to see him stepping away from NASCAR. Several fans commented on social media Tuesday morning, letting Newman know that they are eagerly anticipating his return to the No. 6 Ford Mustang. They feel that NASCAR is lacking without him behind the wheel.

Perfect Therapy The best kind! Happy you're feeling better. — Randall L Simpson (@RandallLSimpson) February 25, 2020 When Newman posted on Twitter to show that he was spending Tuesday morning fishing, the fans applauded this decision. Catch and release fishing is believed to be very relaxing, which meant that it was perfect for someone still recovering from a head injury. Several fans commented on social media to let Newman know that fishing is the best therapy. They also expressed their gratitude over his health and the ability to continue doing what he loves.

No Rush great looking bass,. Ryan,, glad you're doing well. Pray for your speedy recovery and looking forward to seeing you back on the track, when you're ready,, God speed — Robert Omo (@romoomo) February 25, 2020 While there were certainly many fans on social media calling for Newman to get back to racing, others were in no rush. They understand that healing takes time, and they want the veteran driver to focus on himself. If Newman decides that a return to NASCAR is in order, these fans will wholeheartedly support the move. They just won't be pressing for him to rush back to the track.

Family Time Best kind, right behind hanging out with your children. — Bob Beach for Commissioner of Agriculture 2020 (@BeachForWV) February 25, 2020 Is fishing the best therapy following a frightening wreck? There were certainly many fans that believed this to be true, and they were overjoyed to see Newman out on the water and catching some fish. Some fans, however, felt that fishing is only the second-best type of therapy for Newman. Being able to spend time with his two daughters is extremely important, and they aren't taking it for granted that the veteran still gets to see his loved ones.

Superhero DUDE!! You’re only apparent injury is on your nail. You are super human. Super Newman. — HoracePoindexter3 (@HPoindexter3) February 25, 2020 Is Newman a mere mortal, or is he hiding a secret? The No. 6 Ford Mustang was completely destroyed, but Newman only suffered a head injury. In the opinion of the veteran's supporters, his overall health is a sign that he is not common at all. The NASCAR fans believe that he may actually be a superhero following the wreck at the end of the Daytona 500.

Rockstar Moves Should have bitten the head off like Ozzy and blame it on the meds — Dubyaheff3 (@dubyaheff3) February 25, 2020 What was Newman going to do with the fish that he caught? The hashtag on his tweet made it appear that he would simply be releasing it back into the water, but there were some fans that had other plans. One particular individual felt that the veteran NASCAR driver should show off his inner rockstar. Specifically, he should emulate the former lead singer of Black Sabbath.