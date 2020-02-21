Marshawn Lynch Makes Appearance in 'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer

Fans of the HBO show Westworld are ready for the third season which will begin airing on March 15. But NFL fans will have a reason to watch the show because Marshawn Lynch makes an appearance. The Seattle Seahawks running back is seen in the latest trailer for the show which was released earlier this week. It's not known how big of a role Lynch will play in the third season of Westworld or if he will make the switch from being an NFL star to being an actor full-time. He appears at the 0:55 second mark of the trailer.

If things go well, Lynch could be seeing more appearances on TV shows. And it looks like he will have more time on his hands as he will be a free agent in March. Lynch signed with the Seahawks back in December because the team needed depth at running back due to injuries. He was planning to retire, but he decided to help out the Seahawks make a run to the Super Bowl.

"Really it had been a situation where (general manager, John Schneider) had been monitoring as he does every position for what could happen and what could come up," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told KIRO 97.3 FM’s Dori Monson on the weekly Pete Carroll Show when asked how they were able to bring back Lynch. "In this case, there had been come conversations in the weeks before, as a matter of fact, even before the season started, that Marshawn might be interested in coming back and playing, but that was just conversation. But John has those conversations with every position with guys all over the league."

Lynch, 33, was a member of the Seahawks from 2010-2015. Prior to his first stint in Seattle, he was a member of the Buffalo Bills for four years and he was also a member of the Oakland Raiders from 2017-2018. In his career, Lynch has been named to the Pro Bowl five times and he was named to the All-Pro Team in 2012 and 2014. When the Seahawks won the Super Bowl for the 2013 season, Lynch rushed for 1,257 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Westworld is one of the HBO's top shows and it started airing in 2016. It stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright and Tessa Thompson.