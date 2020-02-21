Kobe Bryant and Gianna 'Celebration of Life': Fans Weigh in About Event and Live Stream Announcement

Fans have definitely reacted to the upcoming 'Celebration of Life' for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. The event will be held on Monday, Feb. 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, as well as live-streamed online. was definitely a hot-ticket item, with the venue even taking extra steps to minimize scalping. On Friday, those lucky 20,000 who were able to score tickets weren't shy about celebrating it on Twitter.

"Just got my tickets to Kobe Bryant's memorial, wrote one fan. "I'm not a fate guy, but I got really lucky that his family decided to have it while I was home."

"I got tickets to the Kobe Bryant memorial, tell me why I feel so guilty," asked another. "Like this money could have been better spent, or there was someone who was more deserving of [it]? I'm sorry to everyone who didn't get tickets. I know how much we all loved this man."

A third wrote, "My dad is the biggest Kobe Bryant fan I know and nothing makes me more happy than the fact that we were able to get our hands on some tickets for him to fly to L.A. for his memorial."

Others thought the broadcast and streaming options were a welcome alternative to the high-priced admission.

"So, I had a chance to buy Kobe Bryant memorial tickets in my season seats. $224," tweeted another fan. "I passed. Although I think it would be a great time to reflect, his remains have already been laid to rest. I'll watch it on TV just like most of us."

While tickets were pricey, all the proceeds are going to Bryant's Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

For those interested in the live-stream, ABC News will share coverage of the memorial on ABC News Live with commercial-free streaming coverage from anchor Tom Llamas. It's scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT.

The stream will be compatible with most set-top and streaming devices and platforms, including Roku, Hulu, Xumo, Sling TV, Facebook Watch, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and the ABC News mobile app. In addition, ABC NewsOne will provide full coverage with correspondent Elena Gomez reporting live from the Staples Center.

The event will commemorate the life of Bryant and his daughter, who were tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 near Calabasas, CA. More information on how to watch live can be found here.