Kobe Bryant and Gianna Memorial: How to Watch, Stream the 'Celebration of Life' Ceremony

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be honored with a memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 24, nearly one month after their deaths, and fans who are unable to attend can watch the memorial via ABC News Live.

ABC News will share coverage of the memorial on ABC News Live, which will have commercial-free streaming coverage anchored by Tom Llamas. The coverage will be live from Los Angeles and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT on Roku, Hulu, Xumo, Sling TV, Facebook Watch, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and the ABC News mobile app. In addition, ABC NewsOne will provide full coverage with correspondent Elena Gomez reporting from the Staples Center.

GMA Digital will also be live tweeting the memorial.

Monday's date is significant for the Bryant family as it combines Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey number, 24, Gianna's jersey number, 2, and 20, the number of years Bryant was a Laker, the majority of which were spent playing at the Staples Center. Bryant's wife, Vanessa, added on Instagram that 20 is also the number of years that she and her husband were together.

The memorial offered a select number of tickets to fans, who had to register online for an access code. If they received the code, they were eligible to attempt to purchase tickets, which sold for $224. The price point was reportedly in honor of the father and daughter's jersey numbers, 2 and 24. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

In addition to fans, Bryant's family and friends, including former NBA teammates, are also expected to attend. Fans have been asked not to gather at the Staples Center unless they have a ticket to the event as it will not be broadcast on screens outside the arena.

Bryant and Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in California along with seven others. The other victims included Gianna's basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Altobelli's parents John and Keri Altobelli, Chester's mom Sarah Chester, girls' basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan. The helicopter was traveling to the Mamba Sports Academy, which is located in Newbury Park, California.

Bryant and Gianna were reportedly laid to rest at Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona del Mar, California on Feb. 7.

Photo Credit: Getty / Andrew D. Bernstein