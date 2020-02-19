Ryan Newman: Krissie Newman Shares First Photo of Husband With Their Daughters Following Scary Daytona 500 Crash

Krissie Newman has shown fans how Ryan Newman and their family are doing two days after his terrifying crash. She posted a picture of Newman with their two young daughters, Brooklyn and Ashlyn in the hospital. Newman's smile seemed to indicate that he os on his way to recovery.

Krissie shared an un-captioned photo of Newman on Wednesday that had NASCAR fans everywhere rejoicing. Just two days after Newman crashed on the final lap of the Daytona 500, she showed that he is on his feet standing happily with their two daughters. All three wore small smiles, looking right into the camera.

Newman wore a hospital gown and stood in a medical exam room, so it was clear that he had not been discharged yet. Still, Krissie paired this picture with the latest update from Roush Fenway, confirming that Newman is doing well.

"Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night's last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway," it said. "The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his daughters."

Fans were overjoyed, sharing in Krissie's celebration in the replies to her tweet.

"I'm so happy to see this," one fan wrote. "I know your heart sank when you saw the wreck. You're [sic] babies are beautiful."

"This is the most beautiful picture I have seen in a while, god bless you all!" added another.

"Krissie, thanks for this. You just made me cry at work," tweeted a third.

Things are complicated between Newman and Krissie, who announced that they were separating last week. Just days before Newman's fateful crash, Krissie posted a note on Twitter explaining to fans that their marriage was ending, though they would still co-parent their daughters together. Fans assumed that that made Newman's crash even more agonizing for Krissie.

Newman was in the lead in the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday when his car was tapped by another. The veteran racer spun out on the track, rolling over and then flipping in midair a few times before he landed in flames. His car was then struck by another racer coming up fast behind him.

Medics pulled Newman from the wreckage and rushed him to Halifax Medical Center, where his condition was mysterious for a long time. It is still not clear exactly what kind of injuries he suffered or what his recovery process will look like, but fans are now confident that things are looking up.