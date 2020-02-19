Ryan Newman's Estranged Wife Krissie's Tweet After Daytona 500 Crash Sparks Reactions on Social Media

Ryan Newman's estranged wife Krissie Newman got some strong responses when she tweeted about his Daytona 500 crash. The couple had announced their separation just days before the race, where Newman rolled over and was ultimately hospitalized. Now, fans are feeling for Krissie in this difficult time.

Krissie Newman had one short, visceral response to her husband's car crash on Monday. As news of his accident spread, she tweeted a simple: "Omg."

Just days before, Krissie had posted a note announcing that she and Newman were separating. However, even there she showed how complicated her feelings were, confirming that they would continue to co-parent their daughters together.

"After 16 years of marriage, Ryan and I have decided to amicably separate," the post on Feb. 13 read. "We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch. Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that our daughters' privacy be respected during this time."

Fans of Newman and of NASCAR in general are feeling for Krissie, especially with everything else going in her life this week. Here's how they're responding to her shocked tweet.