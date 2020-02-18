Ryan Newman: Read NASCAR and Roush Fenway Racing's Official Statement on His Condition

Following Ryan Newman's car crash during the final lap of Monday night's Daytona 500, official word of his condition has been delivered. In a joint statement released on Twitter from both NASCAR and Roush Fenway Racing, it's now said that Newman is in serious condition at the Halifax Medical Center. However, his injuries are not life-threatening.

"We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time," the statement read, in part. "We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information when it becomes available."

While some were fearing the worst, especially after FOX anchor Jeff Gordon seemed to get overly emotional speaking about Newman, fans were overjoyed to hear that Newman's prognosis was good, considering the circumstances.

As he was fast-approaching the finish line, Newman's car suddenly flipped over and caught fire during the race's final lap. While Denny Hamlin ended up winning the race this year, some fans didn't appreciate how his celebration was televised before word on Newman's condition was even made public.

Joe Gibbs, the owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, echoed these sentiments when he issued an apology to the Newman camp after Hamlin's team celebrated their win.

Though it was the most severe, Newman's crash was the third one to take place during Monday night's Daytona 500. The first one took place during lap 181 when racer Brad Keselowski being turned into the wall and taking a slew of cars out with him. Afterward, Keselowski called his crash "just one of those racing deals."

"Unfortunately, it didn't come together there at the end," Keselowski continued. "I probably made a little bit of a bad move not blocking the 6 and 95. I didn't know the 95 was that darn fast. He pushed the 6 like a rocket and I didn't think they would come with that big of a run and when they did, I didn't cover it. I put myself into a position where when they did wreck, I couldn't make it through."

The second crash took place during lap 199 after another racer, Ross Chastain, attempted to move inside of Ryan Preece, who was in third place at the time. However, Chastain caused a multi-car pileup, eliminating him along with Preece and several others.