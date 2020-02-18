Daytona 500: Joe Gibbs Apologizes for Team Celebrating in Wake of Ryan Newman Wreck

The racing industry is currently awaiting any news about the status of Ryan Newman, who experienced a terrifying crash moments before he could reach the finish line in the Daytona 500. In the wake of the crash, Joe Gibbs, the owner of the eponymous Joe Gibbs Racing, issued an apology to the Newman camp after the Denny Hamlin team celebrated their win. The Hamlin team were reportedly not aware of the severity of Newman's crash when they celebrated the athlete's Daytona 500 win, per 247 Sports.

Joe Gibbs issues an apology for the Denny Hamlin team celebrating winning the #Daytona500 after the Ryan Newman wreck. Says they did not see the severity of it and are praying for him. Somber. pic.twitter.com/sjqf8SkNvQ — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) February 18, 2020

NASCAR reported that Hamlin had won the Daytona 500 moments after Newman, who had been leading in the final lap, experienced the cash. The crash caused his vehicle to flip several times and to catch fire. Newman was later loaded into an ambulance at the scene and transported to the hospital. While his exact condition is currently not known, WFTV sports anchor Joe Kepner did hear word from a Penske employee who told him that Newman was awake.

This story is developing.