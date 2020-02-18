Ryan Newman Wreck: NASCAR, Denny Hamlin and FOX Under Scrutiny Over Victory Road Celebration After Crash

As racing fans everywhere react to Ryan Newman's devastating wreck during the final lap of the Daytona 500 Monday night, some are scrutinizing how coverage of this year's race was handled. Newman had been in the lead throughout the final lap when his car suddenly flipped over and caught fire. He was then helped out of his car and loaded into an ambulance where he was taken to a nearby hospital.

While Newman has since been reported to be in stable condition following the crash, FOX anchors Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon each spoke about their concerns about Newman. Gordon even appeared to be holding back tears talking about the safety concerns that still plague the "very dangerous" sport.

However, while Denny Hamlin won the race, the network opted to show his victory celebration, which some viewers took ire with.

I don’t watch much NASCAR, but I think it was so disrespectful of Denny Hamlin to celebrate like he did when one of his race mates could be critically hurt! Very distasteful!! I was watching the day Dale, SR died, and with black screens going up the outcome may be tragic!! 🙏🏻 — jodedo47 (@jodedo47) February 18, 2020

Why are they letting Denny Hamlin celebrate in victory lane? #DAYTONA500 I mean I don’t want to speculate but that Ryan Newman wreck is the worst I’ve ever seen. Lajoie hit him drivers side while he was upside down — EternalKota (@eternalkota) February 18, 2020

How did NASCAR let Denny Hamlin celebrate his win with Ryan Newman still trapped in his car! #prayersforryannewman — Bobbi♥️🇺🇸 (@bobbidoll69) February 18, 2020

Fox is dead wrong for continuing to show the celebration and so is Denny Hamlin for continuing to celebrate — Kam (@SimplyKam10) February 18, 2020

Hopes out for @RyanJNewman. Very disappointed with the safety crew arriving late, they should have been racing off to him as soon as the car got sideways. Also disappointed at Nascar letting denny Hamlin continue to celebrate, not cool — J (@Jake108819) February 18, 2020

Fuck Denny Hamlin.

Playing in confetti and plugging sponsors .

You don’t celebrate when a guys roll cage is smashed like a beer can. — Eric the Great (@EricMichaelWhi2) February 18, 2020

Any NASCAR fans who can answer my question? I am not a big fan and don’t know NASCAR etiquette. But, isn’t it disrespectful for Denny Hamlin to celebrate his win in the way he did while we await word if Ryan Newman is ok? — Martie Dykes (@martiedykes) February 18, 2020

In my opinion, Denny Hamlin really is not at fault as much as people think, yes he did celebrate instead of checking on Newman, but I do not think he knew it was that serious of an incident that it turned out to be. — ItzzMike Live (@Michael14450983) February 18, 2020

The ill-timed victory celebration didn't go unnoticed by Joe Gibbs. The owner of Joe Gibbs Racing issued an apology to the Newman camp Monday night after Hamlin's team celebrated their win. The team were reportedly not aware of the severity of Newman's crash when they celebrated the athlete's Daytona 500 win.