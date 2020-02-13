Kobe Bryant: Snoop Dogg Revealed He Was 'Working' on Himself Ahead of Gayle King Apology

After apologizing to Gayle King earlier on Wednesday, Snoop Dogg has once again taken to Instagram to reflect on his change of heart. The rapper posted a heartfelt apology video to King over a recent profanity-ridden tirade he went on over a string of posts berating the journalist after a clip surfaced of her asking WNBA star Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape allegation. Now, he's reflecting on the changes he's making, which helped motivate him to apologize to King in the first place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Feb 12, 2020 at 12:43pm PST

"Working on me every day," he wrote in the caption.

As he stated in the prior video, Snoop Dogg explained that he was still processing the loss of Bryant, who'd died along with eight others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 near Calabasas, CA. He also admitted that he was acting based on impulse and emotion while encouraging his followers to be willing to admit when they're wrong. At the end of the video, the rapper even reached out to King hoping the two can have a face-to-face conversation.

The initial posts, which began in early February, started with a plea to "let the family mourn in peace," as he wrote in the caption. However, the ones that followed continued to berate King with posts that included photos of Oprah Winfrey and her one-time spiritual healer who was sentenced to 19 years in prison for sex crimes, Winfrey with Harvey Weinstein, who's currently on trial for sex crimes, and a "free Bill Cosby" defense.

King also addressed the controversy in an Instagram video of her own on Feb. 6, where she addresses the blowback against her initial question by admitting "I'd be extremely angry with me too."

"I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I am very angry. Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview, totally taken out of context and when you see it that way, it's very jarring. It's jarring to me. I didn't even know anything about it. I started getting calls, 'What the hell are you doing? Why did you say this? What is happening?' I did not know what people were talking about."

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were laid to rest near their family home last week in a private family service. A public memorial is slated for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.