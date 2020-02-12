Kobe Bryant Public Memorial: Who Can Get Tickets

Now that there's an official date for Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant's public memorial at the Staples Center, fans of the late NBA superstar are wondering if they can pay their respects in person come Feb. 24. The memorial will be attended by family, friends, NBA officials and players, season ticket holders and local politicians — but the remaining seats will be ticketed and go to members of the public on a first-come, first-serve basis, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that if people can't get into the Staples Center, which holds 20,000, then they won't get close to the venue, as there's no way all of the people who want to get into the event will be able to attend.

Similar to the memorials for Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle, the streets surrounding the Staples Center will be closed for security and traffic control. The memorial will reportedly not be broadcast on the screens outside Staples or L.A. Live.

Details are still being mulled over by Kobe and Gianna's family, such as who will speak when, as a number of people reportedly would like to say a few words.

There's still no official word on how many tickets will be available to the public, or how fans can get access to tickets.

Kobe's wife and Gianna's mother, Vanessa Bryant, shared a graphic of an invitation to the "celebration of life" via Instagram last week. The only official details are that it will take place at 10 a.m. at the Staples Center on Feb. 24 — a date that holds significance for both Kobe and Gianna, as 24 was Kobe's number during the latter part of his career and 2 was Gianna's number on her elite youth basketball team.

Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, were laid to rest in a private family funeral service near the family's Orange County home last week, according to death certificates. Bryant's death certificate states that his disposition occurred on Feb. 7 at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar. It had originally been planned for Westwood Village Memorial Park but was changed.

Vanessa wrote on Instagram Monday about the loss she and her three other daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri, have been feeling, following the deaths of Kobe, Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in January.

"I've been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone," she wrote. "I can't process both at the same time."

"Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn't being able to have that opportunity?! I'm so mad," she continued in part. "She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I'm not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I'm here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri."