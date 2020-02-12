Kobe Bryant: Snoop Dogg Apologizes to Gayle King After Heated Reaction to Controversial Interview

Snoop Dogg is hoping to bury the hatchet with Gayle King. In a heartfelt video posted to Instagram, the rapper unequivocally apologized to the journalist over his expletive-ridden rant, which came about after a clip of King asking WNBA star Lisa Leslie about the late Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape allegation. As he explains in the post, it was based off raw emotions in the wake of Bryant's death, which he admitted was wrong.

"Had a talk with my momma," Snoop Dogg wrote in the caption. "Two wrongs don't make it right. Time to heal, [Gayle King]. Peace [and] love. Praying for [you] and your family as well as Vanessa and the kids."

