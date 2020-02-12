Vanessa Bryant: What to Know About Kobe Bryant's Wife

In the wake of Kobe Bryant's passing, many fans are thinking about his grieving wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant. The two were together for over 20 years, and were married when they were young. Fans are sympathizing with Vanessa, who is adjusting to a whole new way of life. NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California. Bryant was flying from his family's home in Orange County to his gym, the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. He was with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, two of her teenage basketball teammates, their parents and another coach, along with the pilot. The crash shocked fans all over the world, and had ripple effects all throughout pop culture. Bryant's impact on on the worlds of sports, entertainment and philanthropy could not be overstated, and many remarked on how much he had meant to them as a symbol of greatness and humility. For his family, Bryant was a much more tangible presence that is now gone. More than two weeks after his passing, many are not turning their attention on Vanessa and her three daughters, who are trying to process an immense and shocking loss. NBA fans have been witnessing Bryant and Vanessa's romance from a far for years, but for some their relationship is a bit more a mystery. Here's what you need to know about Bryant's widow, Vanessa Laine Bryant.

Slide 1 of 7 Early Life (Photo: Jed Jacobsohn / Staff, Getty) Vanessa was born Vanessa Cornejo Ubrieta on May 5, 1982. According to her Fandom bio, she was raised in Huntington Beach, California, by her mother Sofia Laine. Her father reportedly moved back to Mexico when she was young, leaving her with her mother and her sister Sophie, who is ten years older than her. Sofia eventually got remarried to Robert Laine. Vanessa attended Marina High School in Huntington Beach. It was during that time when she got into modeling, which introduced her to Bryant.

Slide 2 of 7 Meet-Cute (Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby) In the fall of 1999, Vanessa met Bryant while she was working as a background dancer in the music video for "G'd Up" by Tha Eastsidaz. Bryant was reportedly in the building to work on his own hip-hop album, which was ultimately never released. At the time, Vanessa was 17 and Bryant was 21 years old. Vanessa and Bryant began dating soon after, and they drummed up serious media attention. Bryant was already a rising star in the NBA, while Vanessa still had several credits to complete before graduating high school.

Slide 3 of 7 Education (Photo: Getty / Andrew D. Bernstein) Vanessa's relationship with Bryant put a strain on her education, especially since it drew media reporters to Marina High School. The school's administration banned Bryant from campus, and later prevented him from attending her prom or her graduation. Eventually, Vanessa determined that she could not complete her education there. She transitioned to a home schooled independent study program and got her high school degree in 2000.

Slide 4 of 7 Marriage (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com) Bryant proposed to Vanessa in May of 2000, after just six months of dating. Vanessa's cousin, Laila Laine, told All Starz Hollywood at the time that there was no pre-nuptial agreement between them, in spite of Bryant's rising fame. "She just came home one day and said something to the effect that Kobe didn't want a prenup... that he loved her too much," she said. They got married in April of 2001 at the St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Dana Point, by a priest that Vanessa and her mother had listened to years beforehand.