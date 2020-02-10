Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Celebrate Chiefs Super Bowl Win in Las Vegas

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, marking the first championship for the franchise in 50 years. In honor of this memorable victory, two of the team's biggest stars headed to Sin City. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were both spotted in Las Vegas over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the two offensive stars were celebrating the win with some of their teammates. This included running back Damien Williams, wide receiver Mecole Hardman, tight end Blake Bell, guard Cameron Erving, and center Austin Reiter. They reportedly partied at the JEWEL Nightclub at the ARIA resort and casino on Friday night.

The festivities continued on Saturday night as the group headed over to OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace. There was a Steve Aoki concert, and the members of the Chiefs were in attendance.

While Super Bowl LIV took place more than a week ago, the party has not stopped for the members of the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, Mahomes has been on the go since being named MVP. He headed to Orlando on very little sleep to take part in a parade at Disney World the day after he accounted for three touchdowns.

Mahomes was joined for this trip by his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, who captured some of the moments and posted them on Instagram. The star quarterback also spent time with kids from Make-A-Wish that had been brought to Disney World for a memorable day.

Following this trip to Disney World, Mahomes was back in Kanas City for the Super Bowl parade on Wednesday. He and Kelce clearly enjoyed this celebration of their victory, as evidenced by the variety of photos and videos posted on social media.

The two stars were shown singing "We Are the Champions" by Queen as the parade got underway. They also turned heads with some acrobatic beer drinking and partying. Although there were some fans of the team that didn't appreciate the amount of alcohol being ingested or the slurring of words during the victory speeches.

The parade was attended by more than a million people, including children that had been released from school for this occasion, so there were many more eyes on the partying. This led to some critical comments about the players and them being role models.

This trip to Las Vegas, however, was one that drew considerably less attention on social media. Mahomes, Kelce, and their teammates are just young adults enjoying that champion life in one of the biggest tourist destinations in the country.

