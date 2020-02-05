Chiefs' Alcohol Consumption During Super Bowl Victory Parade Divides Some Onlookers

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their victory in Super Bowl LIV on Wednesday morning, taking part in a massive parade. Some members of the team boarded double-decker buses for the trip while others danced shirtless in the street. The entire procession weaved through downtown before ultimately coming to a stop in front of a massive stage. Over the course of the parade, the players were shown chugging beer. Fans of the team were throwing cans and bottles of beer in the direction of players like Patrick Mahomes, and they responded by cracking them open and quickly downing the contents. This led to some moments in which the various players were viewed as being "hammered." Whether it was Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, or Eric Fisher, the players on the Chiefs were drawing extra attention for the beer that they were drinking and the way that they were acting. This led to some very intense discussions on social media as individuals reacted with either praise or critique. Some of the fans in attendance and watching from home loved that the players were pounding beer. Others thought that they should be ashamed of their actions and sober up immediately.

There were several members of the Chiefs that were viewed as intoxicated after drinking several beers over the course of the parade. Some fans thought that this was entertaining while others were fairly upset. One individual, in particular, asked about the effect that this would have on children. Several elementary students were in attendance for the victory parade due to some schools canceling classes on Wednesday. This meant that the children were on hand to witness the parade, as well as the drinking taking place at 11 a.m.

Having the players take the stage for victory speeches meant that they would be the center of attention for minutes on end. The slightest slurring of speech or flubbing or words would be noticed and discussed both in person and on social media. Following the speech by tight end Travis Kelce, several fans reacted by talking about how these players were certainly affected by the alcohol that they had ingested. Some thought it was hilarious while others were just disappointed.

Were the Chiefs' players too drunk on Wednesday morning, or were they caught up in the moment? The opinions were certainly split on social media, but there were countless opinions about the victory parade. Interestingly enough, not all of the comments centered on being angry or happy about alcohol consumption. Some of the Twitter users were just confused by the entire scenario.

If the members of the team were as truly drunk as expected, why were they allowed to speak? This was a question posed by several users on social media. They thought that it was a little embarrassing that the players were intoxicated to such a level and were still allowed to speak on the microphone. "The celebration rally always goes downhill when they let the drunk players start using the mic," one user wrote on Wednesday. They also included an emoji of a facepalm to show their disappointment.

There were several fans on social media that absolutely adored the sheer amount of alcohol consumed on Wednesday morning. Others were just frustrated and a little disappointed. They couldn't believe that the players were acting this way. Drinking during a victory parade is nothing new in the NFL, but there were several users on social media that felt the Chiefs were taking it a little far. Having one of the players nearly fall off the bus was just a low point for these fans.

With Mahomes chugging several beers and making a pit stop midway through the victory parade, it was expected that he would be fairly intoxicated by the time he took the stage for the speech. In the opinion of the fans, this was proven to be true. "Drunk Mahomes is my favorite," one fan wrote on Twitter after watching the speeches. Another laughed about the entire situation, writing: "Drunk Patrick Mahomes is hilarious hahahahahahahahh."