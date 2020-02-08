Kobe and Gianna Bryant Mourned by Jason Momoa in Emotional Tribute: 'Life Is so Fragile'

Jason Momoa shared a heartwarming tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna on Instagram. The actor commented on how "fragile" life is after their shocking deaths, and sent his prayers to their family. Fans joined Momoa in his mourning.

"RIP legend," Momoa wrote of Bryant. "All our prayers and aloha to the Bryant ohana. Life is so fragile. Share aloha."

Momoa's tribute was written alongside a photo of Bryant and Gianna together at a basketball game. The twos at side-by-side in gymnasium seats, both smiling for the camera. Bryan had his arm around his daughter's shoulders.

Fans left their own mournful comments on Momoa's post. Many posted heart emojis and crying faces, and some thanked Momoa for his solemn tribute.

"LIFE IS SO FRAGILE!!!" agreed one fan. "I'm so heartbroken. I've been in tears all day. Can't believe this. He was such a HUGE part of my childhood. May your soul Rest In Peace KOBE."

"Love with all your heart... Life is short and so precious," added another.

"This is absolutely heartbreaking. And his poor daughter too," commented a third. "RIP to them both."

Bryant and Gianna passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. They were flying from their home in Orange County to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park, where Gianna's youth basketball team was supposed to play in a tournament that day.

Travelling with them were two of Gianna's teammates — both also 13 years old — their parents, and their coach. When the helicopter crashed, All eight passengers as well as the pilot were killed on impact, according to a report by CBS News.

Flying conditions were not ideal when the helicopter took off, and they worsened as it approached Los Angeles. Heavy fog, light rain and busy air traffic forced the aircraft to redirect around the city, pushing it into the mountainous terrain around Calabasas.

Bryant's passing had a ripple effect over all of pop culture, even outside of sports. His legacy impacted people around the world, and memorials and vigils for him have been conducted everywhere.

Bryant was 41 years old when he passed. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant and three other daughters, including a baby, Capri, who was born just this past June. Vanessa has thanked fans for their love and support but has also sought to grieve privately in this difficult time.

"Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us," she wrote on Instagram. "We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality."