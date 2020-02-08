Kobe Bryant: What We Know About the Fatal Helicopter Crash Nearly 2 Weeks Later

Nearly two weeks after Kobe Bryant's death, there are still some lingering questions about the helicopter crash that took his life. The world was shocked last month when the NBA legend, his daughter and eight other were killed in the horrific crash. With preliminary investigations over, many are now piecing together the details of the tragedy.

Bryant's death had a profound impact on people around the world, and proved his legendary status in both the NBA and pop culture as a whole. It was even more tragic as it cost the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who was a familiar sight to fans who had seen her sitting with Bryant at basketball games in recent years.

Part of what made Bryant such a beloved figure off the court was his dedication as a father and family man. Bryant had famously said that he loved being a "girl dad" with four daughters, and went far out of his way to spend as much time with them as possible.

That was the very reason Bryant was on a helicopter that Sunday. In a 2018 interview on The Corp, Bryant explained that he began taking helicopters frequently because it maximized the amount of time he could "still train and focus on the craft, but not compromise family time."

"So, that's when I looked into helicopters," he said. "[I'd] be able to get down and back in fifteen minutes. And that's when it started. So my routine was always the same: weights early in the morning, kids to school, fly down, practice like crazy, do my extra work — media, everything I needed to do — fly back, get back in the carpool line and pick the kids up."

"My wife was like 'listen, I can pick them up,'" Bryant recalled. "I'm like, 'no no no! I want to do that. Because you know, you have road trips and times when you don't see your kids, man. So like, every time I got the chance to see them and spend time with them, even if it's 20 minutes in the car... like, I want that."

Sadly, last month's helicopter flight was the last one Bryant ever took. Here is what we know so far about the tragic crash.