Kobe Bryant: Leah Remini Mourns the 9 Victims of Helicopter Crash Tragedy

Celebrities and fans alike continue to mourn Kobe Bryant with some of the most touching tributes. On Jan. 26, the day that it was reported that Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others died in a helicopter crash, Leah Remini took to Instagram to share a tribute to the late Lakers icon.

"What sadness, so many hearts broken. There were 9 people tragically taken today," Remini wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers to all of those who lost their loved ones, to have to live with the agony of losing a daughter, a husband, a father, a sister, a brother, a friend...may they find the strength to heal- Grant to them eternal rest. Let light perpetual shine upon them. May the souls of all the departed, through the mercy of God, Rest In Peace."

In addition to her caption, Remini included a photo of Bryant and Gianna sharing a sweet embrace on the basketball court.

Many have written tributes to Bryant, Gianna, and the other victims of the crash in the days following the tragic incident. Vanessa Bryant even took to Instagram a few days after the tragedy to thank fans for their support during such a difficult time.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," she began the emotional post. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."

"We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately," Vanessa continued. "There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon."

On her Instagram, Vanessa also revealed that there would be a public memorial for Kobe and Gianna at the Staples Center on Feb. 24. The date has a special connection to both Kobe and Gianna, as the date of the celebration of life coincides with the basketball player's No. 24 Lakers jersey number. Additionally, the memorial will fall on the second month of the year, which ties back to Gianna's No. 2 jersey number.