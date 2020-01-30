Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence Following Kobe and Gianna's Deaths: 'We Are Completely Devastated'

Following the news of the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, there has been an outpouring of love and support from those around the world. Now, Kobe's wife and Gianna's mother, Vanessa Bryant, has spoken out about the tragedy, thanking fans everywhere for their support during such a difficult time.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," Vanessa began on Wednesday, Jan. 29, captioning a photo of the family of six. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."

"We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately," Vanessa continued, noting that Kobe, Gianna, and seven others tragically died in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash. "There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved."

Vanessa continued to share that while the family is, understandably, going through an unimaginably tough time, they're focused on keeping Kobe and Gianna's memories alive.

"We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon," her emotional message continued. "I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that's to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever."

Vanessa ended her statement by thanking everyone who has shown her family love in the aftermath of this tragedy. She also detailed that Kobe's charitable foundation, the Mamba Sports Foundation, has set up the MambaOnThree Fund in order to help the other victims of this accident. She pointed out that fans can head to MambaOnThree.org in order to donate and that they can also support Kobe and Gianna's legacy by visiting MambaSportsFoundation.org.

She concluded her post by adding numerous moving hashtags relating back to her husband and daughter including "Mamba," "Mambacita," "GirlsDad," and "Family."