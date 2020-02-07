LeBron James Posts Rare Photo With Mom Gloria: 'Beautiful Queen of all Queens'

LeBron James doesn't post pics of his mother too often. So when he does, it gains a lot of attention on social media. That was the case earlier this week when James shared a photo of him and his mother, Gloria James, to celebrate her birthday. And in the caption, James had a little fun with his mom.

"Welcome to the dirty 30s momma!!" James wrote. Happy 30th bday beautiful Queen of all Queens! All I can say is that I’m lucky as hell to be your son and that I’m thankful for that every single day!! Enjoy your day! LIVE.LAUGH.LOVE "

Of course, Gloria is not 30 since his son just turned 35 in December. But Instagram users praised her for looking just as young as her son.

"Lebron so good ,his momma age backwards," one fan wrote.

"Are you adopted?? How’s she 30???" another fan wrote.

"Ladies don’t give up!" another person added. "You might be the next Gloria James! Some of us not born to be stars, some of us are born to raise them!"

James is having fun right now as the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the favorites to win the NBA Championship and his mom is celebrating a birthday. However, James continues to mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash along with eight others on Jan. 26. Last week, James paid tribute to the five-time NBA champion before the team's first game since the crash.

"I look at this as a celebration tonight," James said. "This is a celebration of the 20 years of the blood, the sweat, the tears, the broken down body...the determination to be as great as he could be. Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18 years of age, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad that we've seen over the last three years. Tonight is a celebration.

"Kobe is a brother to me," James continued. "From the time I was in high school watching him from afar, to getting in this league at 18 and watching him up close, all the battles that we had throughout my career, the one thing that we always shared was that determination to just want to win, to just want to be great. The fact that I'm here now means so much to me. I want to continue, along with my teammates, his legacy. Not only for this year, but for as long as we can play this game of basketball that we love, because that's what Kobe Bryant would want. So in the words of Kobe Bryant, 'Mamba out.' But in the words of us, not forgotten. Live on, brother."