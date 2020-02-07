Kobe Bryant to Be Honored at UFC 247, Dana White Reveals

Kobe Bryant will be honored at UFC 247 in Houston on Saturday, UFC President Dana White told TMZ this week.

"This is the first fight since it happened and yes, we're gonna do something for Kobe," he said. "You look at Kobe the basketball player right? Then the guy that won an Oscar and all of the other things that this guy has accomplished in his life. Well, also, he was one of the big investors in BodyArmor, a company that's a sponsor of the UFC. He was also an investor in the UFC."

White revealed that the Wednesday before his death, Bryant received a distribution check from the UFC and "he was so pumped up and excited."

"He was a great dude, he was apart of this company... Kobe Bryant was a good guy in every way that you could possibly be a good guy," White added.

Also this week, it was revealed that the date for Bryant's public memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles will be Feb. 24. The memorial will honor Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were two of nine victims in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Jan. 26. The date holds special significance for the Bryant family, as 24 is one of two jersey numbers Bryant wore while playing with the Los Angeles Lakers and 2 is the number Gianna wore with her basketball team at Mamba Sports Academy. Bryant played at Staples Center for the majority of his 20-season career with the Lakers.

The memorial will be held in the morning and was organized with planning and coordination from the city of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department and the LA Clippers, ABC News reports. The Clippers are set to face the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center that day at 7:30 p.m.

After Bryant's death, fans began leaving tributes at the Staples Center, and on Sunday, the arena began removing the items left by fans to make room for contractually obligated events. Staples Center president Lee Zeidman told CNN that all the items will be sent to Bryant's wife, Vanessa, at her request. Perishable items, like flowers, will be composted and spread around L.A. Live and the Staples Center.

Bryant and Gianna died along with seven others including Gianna's basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Altobelli's parents John and Keri Altobelli, Chester's mom Sarah Chester, girls' basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Photo Credit: Harry How/Getty Images, Getty