Gianna Bryant's Middle School Retires Her Jersey in Heartwarming Ceremony

In the days following her death aboard a helicopter crash that killed nine, including her father, basketball star, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant's middle school honored the late 13-year-old with a touching ceremony, retiring her jersey in footage captured by her mother, Vanessa via Instagram. Vanessa took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a number of videos of the heartfelt ceremony, captioning the set: "Gianna Bryant's Jersey Retirement," which began with a message from members of her middle school, Harbor Day Student Council.

