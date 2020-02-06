Gayle King's Response Following Kobe Bryant Rape Questioning Draws out Social Media

After Gayle King took time Thursday morning to respond to the backlash received after an interview with retired WNBA star, Lisa Leslie while attempting to question her about the rape allegations against friend and former NBA star, Kobe Bryant, social media has their own set of thoughts regarding the controversial call-out. While many showed their support to King, others were less than kind to the morning show personality, admitting the line of questioning was uncalled for due to the outcome of the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking) on Feb 6, 2020 at 2:00am PST

Taking to Instagram and Twitter earlier this morning, the CBS This Morning anchor shared video with the caption, "My perspective," and proceeded to reveal what really went down in her thought process over that line of questioning.

"I've been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant," King began. "I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I'd be extremely angry with me too. I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I am very angry."

She went on to admit that the network, unbeknownst to her, put up a clip "from a very wide ranging interview, totally taken out of context and when you see it that way, it's very jarring."

"It's jarring to me. I didn't even know anything about it. I started getting calls, 'What the hell are you doing? Why did you say this? What is happening?' I did not know what people were talking about," King said. "I really want people to understand what happened here and how I'm feeling about it. I believe that Lisa was OK with the interview and I felt really good about the interview."

In 2003, Bryant was accused of rape by a 19-year-old hotel employee. The case was later settled out of court after the woman, who initially filed a civil suit, refused to testify. Bryant admitted to a sexual encounter with her, but claimed it was consensual.

Scroll through to read how social media has been responding to the beloved anchor's latest move.