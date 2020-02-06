Gayle King's Response Following Kobe Bryant Rape Questioning Draws out Social Media

By Tania Hussain

After Gayle King took time Thursday morning to respond to the backlash received after an interview with retired WNBA star, Lisa Leslie while attempting to question her about the rape allegations against friend and former NBA star, Kobe Bryant, social media has their own set of thoughts regarding the controversial call-out. While many showed their support to King, others were less than kind to the morning show personality, admitting the line of questioning was uncalled for due to the outcome of the case.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter earlier this morning, the CBS This Morning anchor shared video with the caption, "My perspective," and proceeded to reveal what really went down in her thought process over that line of questioning.

"I've been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant," King began. "I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I'd be extremely angry with me too. I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I am very angry."

She went on to admit that the network, unbeknownst to her, put up a clip "from a very wide ranging interview, totally taken out of context and when you see it that way, it's very jarring."

"It's jarring to me. I didn't even know anything about it. I started getting calls, 'What the hell are you doing? Why did you say this? What is happening?' I did not know what people were talking about," King said. "I really want people to understand what happened here and how I'm feeling about it. I believe that Lisa was OK with the interview and I felt really good about the interview."

In 2003, Bryant was accused of rape by a 19-year-old hotel employee. The case was later settled out of court after the woman, who initially filed a civil suit, refused to testify. Bryant admitted to a sexual encounter with her, but claimed it was consensual.

Scroll through to read how social media has been responding to the beloved anchor's latest move.

Many fans of King's took to Instagram to admit that it took "bravery" to come out and discuss the decision behind that line of questioning.

"It's so good to hear your perspective and the reminder that you, too, are mourning Kobe and meant in no way to disparage him but instead wanted someone close to him to weigh in on why that should not be a part of his narrative. We support you Gayle, always!" wrote Oprah magazine writer, Ariana Davis on Instagram.

"You're a woman of incredible courage and character for taking the time to address this in a manner that feels right to you. It's time to leave it alone...great button," added another.

"I'm shocked to see the reaction of these people after your heartfelt explanation," added another on Instagram. "As a journalist, you've got to ask those questions. It's not fair to others involved if you ignore it. I heard you and I believe you."

"Your a wonderful and one of a kind person!" added another. "Be gentle with yourself."

"Always blame the network sure , why was the question even in the interview AT ALL ?" wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Soooooo, the network threw you under the bus with a clip you made anyways. Gotcha," another contested. 

"Gayle, your reputation is being impacted, I am glad that you are responding. Being a responsible journalist is something that I know is important to you. I do think that bringing up the whole issue when Kobe isn't even in the ground is very insensitive," added another "one of [her] biggest fans."

In the video Wednesday, King went on to praise Leslie, saying how "it was very powerful when she looked [her] in the eye... to say it's time for the media to leave it alone and to back off."

King also reflected on past interactions with Bryant, admitting he was always "very kind and very warm" to her.

"I felt that we had a friendly relationship. I too am mourning his loss just like everybody else. I still am shocked by it," she said. "It's tragic and untimely and the last thing I would want to do is disparage him at this particular time."

"You said Kobe was kind and warm towards you...don't you think you should do the same...." another wrote on Instagram.

NBA star, Bryant died on Jan. 26, when their helicopter, carrying his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, their friends and fellow members of the Mamba Academy, crashed in California. The crash has since been ruled an accident by the NTSB.

What do you think of the entire situation? Comment below and let us know your thoughts.

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

