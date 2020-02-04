Super Bowl 2020: Football Fans Weigh in on Kelly Kay Rushing Field, Getting Arrested

By Daniel S. Levine

While the play on the field during Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium was exciting enough, Instagram model Kelly Kay Green tried to make things more interesting with a well-won method to get attention. She ran onto the field, flashed her behind and was quickly arrested by security. Football fans weighed in on the scene on social media.

Midway though the first quarter, the 27-year-old model rushed onto the stage in the end zone, far from the field of play. Thee was only a minor delay, and she was quickly apprehended by security. While she was taken into custody and led away from the field, Green lifted her skirt to reveal he behind.

Green was changed with trespassing, but the mission was accomplished. She got he 15 minutes of fame and now has more than 300,000 Instagram followers. She changed he profile photo to her mugshot and edited he bio to read, "Featured on NY Post, Daily Mail, News.com, Barstool Sports and many more. You may have seen me on Super Bowl."

Green also posted photos of herself being arrested and said she had no regrets.

"Do what you want, when you want, life's too short to have regrets," she wrote. "Thanks [NFL] for having me!!"

The biggest spots stages often attract stunts like Green's. Just last fall during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals, Julia ose and Lauren Summer flashed the camera right behind home plate. The MLB later told the duo they wee banned from all MLB stadiums and facilities indefinitely.

The Super Bowl was also not the fist time a San Francisco 49ers game was interrupted by a fan. Back in 2016, a fan stormed on the field and eluded security so long that announce Kevin Harlan did a live play-by-play calling of the scene, which quickly went vial.

Super Bowl LIV ended with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the 49ers 31-20, winning their first NFL championship since 1970.

Photo credit: Getty Images

