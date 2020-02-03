Super Bowl 2020: Security Tackles Woman Who Attempted to Run on Field During First Half

Sunday afternoon, those in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium were enthralled by the battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. One fan, however, decided that she wanted to turn some heads. She attempted to race onto the field midway through the game but was tackled by security.

Security personnel tackle a woman who tried to run onto the field during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54. (📷AP Photo/John Bazemore) pic.twitter.com/EH0qNkfzJ2 — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) February 3, 2020

According to reports by Eerie News Now, the woman in question was unsuccessful in her attempt to get on live television. She was tackled by the security personnel prior to reaching the playing surface, so there was no delay. The game proceeded as planned.

The entire incident came to light after AP News captured a series of photos that showed the woman being tackled during the first quarter of Super Bowl LIV. It was not made immediately clear if she would be facing any charges for her actions.

This is not the first time that someone has attempted to run onto the field during a San Francisco 49ers game. Back in 2016, a fan caused a delay during a game between the 49rs and the Los Angeles Rams. This individual was far more successful as he eluded security and players for quite some time while play-by-play man Kevin Harlan provided a running commentary for the pursuit. This call was viewed as the lone bright point in an otherwise disappointing game.

This game, however, was one played when both teams were struggling to remain competitive. Jeff Fisher's Rams finished the year with a 4-12 record while the Chip Kelly-led 49ers were last in the NFC West with a 2-14 record. Both coaches did not last in their positions as Sean McVay soon took over the Rams. Kyle Shanahan was later hired to coach the 49ers. They both led their teams to appearances in the Super Bowl in consecutive years.

Having fans run onto the field, as well as black cats, is nothing new in the NFL. These circumstances often lead to delays in the game and frustrated fans sitting at home, but the Super Bowl was quite different. The security personnel at Hard Rock Stadium kept the woman from reaching her desired destination and they kept the game moving at a decent pace.

(Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)