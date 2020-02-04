Super Bowl Field Rusher Kelly Kay Speaks out on Arrest: 'Life's Too Short to Have Regrets'

The woman who rushed the field during Super Bowl LIV has spoken out about the incident as well as her subsequent arrest. In a series of photos and one video she posted to Instagram, Kay chronicled her attempt to storm the field, including her mugshot. However, Kay doesn't seem to be too perturbed by the whole ordeal.

"Do what you want, when you want, life’s too short to have regrets," Kay wrote in the caption. "Thanks [NFL] for having me‼️"

Kay's real name is Kelly Green, though she's amassed nearly a quarter-million followers on Instagram under her adopted alias. She was arrested midway through the Super Bowl's first quarter last night between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in an attempt to get on live television. Her actions didn't lead to a delay for the game, given she was tackled by the security personnel prior to reaching the playing surface.

The incident was first noticed by the flurry of AP photos revealing the fiasco, and Kay was later identified on social media. Kay's friend and fellow model Colleen McGinniss posted a video on social media, which showed the model trying to strip down as she was being taken off the field. "You go b–h!! Look at that a–" McGinniss wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Kay was arrested Sunday night and released by Monday morning. If she's convicted of the misdemeanor trespass, she could face up to one year of jail, as well as additional punishment from the NFL, though it's unclear what that would entail at this point.

Though the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20, it's not the first time one of their games has been disrupted in recent years. Back in 2016, a fan not only stormed the field but managed to elude security for quite some time, causing a delay during their game against the Los Angeles Rams. As the drama unfolded, it got a live play-by-play from Kevin Harlan, which was viewed as the lone bright point in an otherwise disappointing game.

In addition to Kay's arrest, the Kansas City Police Department issued a statement today indicating they made 14 arrests and received a total of 163 reports of celebratory gunfire from across the city. As the police are still responding to the gunfire reports, they'll be "all hands on deck" for the Chiefs' official victory parade on Wednesday.