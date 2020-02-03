Super Bowl 2020: Rachel Dolezal Ruffles Fans’ Feathers With Her Odd Big Game Tweet

Sunday afternoon, many Twitter users around the world were focused on watching Super Bowl LIV and the battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Rachel Anne Dolezal, however, was not sitting in front of the television. She was in the kitchen and spending the afternoon cooking.

The former NAACP president posted a selfie on Sunday that showed her standing in the kitchen. She asked if anyone else was spending the afternoon in the kitchen. She may have been expecting comments about Super Bowl LIV or other ways to pass the time on Sunday, but she was instead met with some critical comments.

"No just pretending to be a different race. You know how it be," one user commented on social media in response to her photo. Dolezal previously drew criticism after allegedly pretending to be a black woman, and the fans on Twitter did not want to stop referencing this while commenting on her tweet.

"happy black history month african QUEEN," another user added to the conversation. There were several individuals on Twitter that had a field day bringing up the previous controversial moments involving Dolezal.

"Aren't you the person who is white and thinks she's black?" one person asked on Twitter. They thought that they had a frame of reference for Dolezal but wanted to do some fact-checking prior to making any more comments.

Interestingly enough, there were several other fans on social media that actually wanted to talk about food. Some asked if she was making macaroni and cheese, while others told her to avoid using the microwave.

Granted, these comments were few and far between as the majority of users on social media offered criticism to Dolezal. There were even some that wanted to know if her stove was actually on. They didn't believe that she was really cooking and instead guessed that she was trying to draw attention on social media.

Dolezal's true intentions were unknown. She may have simply been trying to spark a discussion about cooking during the NFL's biggest game, or she may have been posting for some other reason. Regardless of her intentions, the fans on social media responded by bringing up controversial moments from her past. Cooking tips were far less important on Sunday afternoon.

Photo Credit: Ray Tamarra/GC Images