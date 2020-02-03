Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez's Calming Method for Halftime Show Is a Simple Gift For Fans

Super Bowl LIV saw the Kansas City Chiefs win their first NFL championship in 50 years, but music fans were real winners too thanks to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's energetic halftime show performance. Although Lopez has been performing at big shows and appearing at awards shows for years, she still had some nerves to calm. In a recent interview with E! News, Lopez revealed how she keeps herself calm and grounded in the face of pressure.

"I always try to make things smaller in my mind. I think the habit is to make these things bigger in your mind than they really are," Lopez told E! News before the Super Bowl. "It's just moments."

"I was nervous at the Golden Globes, I was super nervous," she continued. "I was like, 'I might win, might not.' But my heart was beating... but at the end of the day, it's just like, I already won. I'm winning. You always have to remember, this is just one moment. There's gonna be thousands and thousands of moments in your life."

Lopez said she was raised to always "keep you feet on the ground."

"It's just a humbleness that I have, that all of that stuff is nice but it does not define me," the Hustlers star explained. "At the end of the day, I'm just a girl from the Bronx. I think the gratitude and humility is what keeps me grounded. I don't take it for granted, which is why I work so hard. I may, at some point thought, that I had something to prove, but I don't anymore. I feel like people see me and they know who I am, and know what I'm capable of. I do it, because I just love it."

Lopez's performance was an efficient clinic on how to squeeze an exciting performance into a short timespan. She squeezed in nine songs while showing off her dance moves and even the pole-dancing skills she learned while making Hustlers. She also performed "Born in the U.S.A." with daughter Emme and sang "Let's Get Loud" with Shakira at the end.

Lopez's Super Bowl performance followed her awards campaign for Hustlers. Although she fell short of an Oscar nomination, her acclaimed performance did earn her nominations at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

"I have enjoyed every single minute of this journey and I hope to continue to be able to do what I do for a very long time," Lopez told E! News. "They say when you're an artist, that you don't stop. You just kind of keep doing it until you drop. I think that's what's gonna happen to me."

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images